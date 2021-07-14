Merewether Investment Management LP Invests $19.86 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,856,000. Shoals Technologies Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.34% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.