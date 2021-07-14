Merewether Investment Management LP Purchases 139,983 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,983 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for about 2.4% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 149,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

