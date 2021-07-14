Merewether Investment Management LP Sells 71,824 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Merewether Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 71,824 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Antero Resources worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 177,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,163. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

