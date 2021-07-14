Mesabi Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MSB opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market cap of $475.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

