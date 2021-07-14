Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Down 1.3%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.46. 107,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 284,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

