Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Down 1.3%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.46. 107,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 284,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
