Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.03

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and traded as high as $48.89. Metro shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 346 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRAF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

