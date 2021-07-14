Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.25. Metro shares last traded at C$61.02, with a volume of 285,389 shares traded.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.69.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.7089252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

