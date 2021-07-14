Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.51. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 25,654 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.