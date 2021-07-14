MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $8.83. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 246,187 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

