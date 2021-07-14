MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.78

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as high as $8.83. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 246,187 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.