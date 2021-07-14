MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MGM Resorts International worth $87,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

