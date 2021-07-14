MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 507.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

