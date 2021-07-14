MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) VP Sells $248,586.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.