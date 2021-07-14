MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) VP Sells $248,586.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:MGPI) VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00.
MGP Ingredients stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $76.68.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.