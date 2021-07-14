MIB Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $475,739.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 419,694,031 coins and its circulating supply is 142,392,103 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

