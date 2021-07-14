MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $555,785.92 and approximately $74.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002147 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006252 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00095063 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

