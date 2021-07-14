Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $282.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

