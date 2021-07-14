Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $282.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.