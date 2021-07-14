Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 152,891 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $341,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $282.85. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

