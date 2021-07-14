Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microsoft.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $951,141.14.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $282.85.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

