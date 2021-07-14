Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) President Sells $2,002,160.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NYSE:MSFT) President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00.
NYSE:MSFT opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $282.85.
Microsoft Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.