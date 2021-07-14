Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Hahn Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,816. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.63 and a one year high of $182.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

