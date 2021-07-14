Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,816. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $182.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.