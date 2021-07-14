Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.18

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.18 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.36). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 61,036 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.18.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

