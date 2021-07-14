Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Down 91.3% in June

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MBCN opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

