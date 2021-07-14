MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and approximately $26.50 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

