Milton C. Ault III Buys 5,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 2,625,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,231. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

