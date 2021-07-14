MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $44.97 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $44.97 million and approximately $197,700.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00012677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00374146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.75 or 0.01572871 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,754,296 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

