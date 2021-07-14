Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,639,592. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

