Minereum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44,399.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $44,399.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00863564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,716,854 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.