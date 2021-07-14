Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $30.00 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $30.00 million and $115,789.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $546.75 or 0.01668244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 54,864 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

