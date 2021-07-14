Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $675.96 or 0.02060571 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and approximately $146,964.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00151000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,835.66 or 1.00095353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00949558 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 41,921 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

