Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Up 0.7%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

