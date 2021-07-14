Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shares of MITSY stock traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $469.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.48. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $296.84 and a fifty-two week high of $487.04. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 75.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.