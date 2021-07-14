MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.6%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €6.88 ($8.09) and last traded at €6.91 ($8.13). Approximately 69,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.95 ($8.18).

MLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on MLP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on MLP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get MLP alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.16. The company has a market cap of $751.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.