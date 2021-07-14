MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,134 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $732,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,710,000 after buying an additional 1,014,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.