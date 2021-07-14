MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after buying an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

