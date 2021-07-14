MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45.

