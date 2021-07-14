MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.