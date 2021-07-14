MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.06.

