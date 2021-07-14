MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $135,757.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

