MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.58% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57.

