MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $146.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.18. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $83.51 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

