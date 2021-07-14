MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 10,044 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

