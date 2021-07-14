MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 16,647 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.