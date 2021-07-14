MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,689 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after buying an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.