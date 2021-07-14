MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000.

GIGB stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.