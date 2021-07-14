MML Investors Services LLC Sells 5,609 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 161.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after buying an additional 1,324,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after buying an additional 200,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

