MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.