Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $141,953.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $257,199.95 and $141,953.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00025168 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003710 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,105,906 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.