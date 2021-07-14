Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Modine Manufacturing worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

