Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MC opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

